Michael Waltrip Brewing keeps its grain local

Local crops are competing with grains from the U.S. Midwest, Canada and Europe, so locally grown crops reduce both transportation costs and the industry’s carbon footprint, Payne said.

“We estimate Virginia breweries are importing 400,000 bushels of barley for beer and our initial goal – we’re now dealing with 70 acres – is to place as much grain – we’d like to cut into 100,000 bushels a year,” Payne said. “We’re proud to see Waltrip kind of leading the way in making the case to other breweries that this grain grown in Southwest Virginia meets the high quality standards they have and delivers on the environmental and economic demands the brewery has too.”

Brewmaster Jack Owen said he looks for good clean product that is consistent and has a good color when it arrives from the malting process.

“We’re really excited about playing a role in helping revitalize the agricultural crop of barley in this region,” Bryan Sperber, CEO of Michael Waltrip Brewing said. “I understand it was once recognized to be among the best. To see it be able to come back is very exciting and for us to help amplify the mission by making a beer with a locally-sourced barley is really terrific.”