Michael Waltrip Brewing coming to Bristol Virginia

BRISTOL, Va. – Former NASCAR driver and Fox TV personality Michael Waltrip plans to establish a new brewery and taproom in the former Studio Brew location in Bristol Virginia.

Michael Waltrip Brewing Co., founded last year in Phoenix by the two-time Daytona 500 champion driver, plans to occupy 10,000 square feet and operate the first two floors of the brewery at 221 Moore St., according to a written statement.

The company's beer is currently distributed only in western states, in-cluding Arizona, Idaho, Oregon and Wyoming.

Plans include producing Waltrip’s “Two-Time” lineup of lagers and ales for distribution throughout the Southeast .

“I am very enthusiastic to share this great news with so many friends and followers in this part of the country who have asked and waited for over the last year about where they could enjoy or purchase my beer,” Waltrip said in the statement. “I can say now it’s coming soon. We’ll brew our fabulous beers and also open a taproom with a great kitchen along with an event space to accommodate special gatherings.”

The business is expected to open in mid-summer.

“Bristol is excited to welcome Michael Waltrip Brewing Company to our city,” City Manager Randy Eads said Wednesday night. “With Bristol Motor Speedway in our backdoor and now having Michael Waltrip Brewing here, this is an opportunity for Bristol Virginia to showcase what we have local people who want to make a difference in our community. Allen Hurley and Jim Bunn were instrumental in bringing Michael Waltrip Brewing to Bristol. This is what it takes to help rebuild a city.”

