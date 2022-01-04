Michael Browder to retire from BTES

BRISTOL, Tenn. – After nearly half a century at the helm of Bristol Tennessee Essential Services, CEO Michael Browder announced Monday he is retiring at the end of the year.
Browder said in a news release he notified the BTES board of directors on Friday that 2022 will be his last year. The 80-year-old started working at BTES in 1972 as the director of engineering and operations and has been CEO since 1977.
During his time as CEO, Browder led BTES to become one of the primary providers of high-speed fiber-optic internet, telephone and cable TV as well as the provider with the lowest rates in Bristol, Tennessee and Sullivan County, the news release states.
Browder said he has maintained a joy for learning and he appreciates the people who work at BTES and the importance of the services they provide to the community.
“I enjoy helping develop people and enjoy developing myself as time goes on, learning new things and being able to do them to serve people and my employees better,” Browder said. “We’ve been able to add things like the fiber optic system that allows us to have a state of the art communications system and an outage management system. … those are some of the things that I look back on that help make a big difference to our community, the people who live and work here and are trying to enjoy life.”
Under Brower’s leadership, BTES has won multiple awards, including the American Public Power Association’s (APPA) E.F Scattergood Achievement Award in 1994, 2006 and 2021.
The BTES board will conduct a search for a new CEO throughout the year with plans for a smooth and successful transition, according to the news release.