Michael Browder to retire from BTES

BRISTOL, Tenn. – After nearly half a century at the helm of Bristol Tennessee Essential Services, CEO Michael Browder announced Monday he is retiring at the end of the year.

Browder said in a news release he notified the BTES board of directors on Friday that 2022 will be his last year. The 80-year-old started working at BTES in 1972 as the director of engineering and operations and has been CEO since 1977.

During his time as CEO, Browder led BTES to become one of the primary providers of high-speed fiber-optic internet, telephone and cable TV as well as the provider with the lowest rates in Bristol, Tennessee and Sullivan County, the news release states.

Browder said he has maintained a joy for learning and he appreciates the people who work at BTES and the importance of the services they provide to the community.