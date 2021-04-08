Mendota woman to serve time in elder abuse case

A Mendota, Virginia, woman will serve nearly two years in jail after authorities say she abused and neglected a person in her care in 2019.

Last week, Amber Nelson appeared in Washington County Circuit Court and was sentenced to 18 months and ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $19,243 to the Virginia Department of Medical Assistance Services.

Nelson was a paid personal care services attendant for an unidentified person through the Virginia Department of Medical Assistance’s Commonwealth Coordinated Care Plus Waiver Program, according to court records. Personal care services attendants, including Nelson, perform basic health-related services, such as helping with activities of daily living essential to health in the home. Services typically include assistance with personal hygiene, nutritional support and the environmental maintenance necessary for Virginians to remain in their own homes or communities.

Washington County Department of Social Services first removed the person from Nelson’s care in September 2019, the Virginia Attorney General’s office said in a news release. While in Nelson’s care, the person was subjected to filthy conditions and was not fed properly, bathed or given medications.