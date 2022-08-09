 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mendota Trail moves step closer to completion

  • Updated
Mendota Trail

State Sen. Todd Pillion has introduced legislation in the Virginia General Assembly seeking funding to finish building the Mendota Trail.

 BHC File Photo

The Washington County Board of Supervisors agreed to receive state funding to complete the Mendota Trail Tuesday.

This move approved a grant from the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation to accept $466,500, as approved this summer by the Virginia General Assembly.

The money is being used to complete the entire 12.5-mile-long rail trail in the western side of Washington County.

In other business, the board approved Supervisor Mike Rush’s nomination of Stuart Wright of Damascus, to the Washington County Park Authority.

“I think Stuart is the right person at the right time for this,” Rush said.

The board also approved a lease of $1,500 a month for a parking area near the Washington County Courthouse. The lease runs for two years with an option for a third year, County Administrator Jason Berry said.

On Tuesday, the board approved spending $16,500 from the current fiscal year budget to pay for the lease, drawing money from the courthouse construction funds.

The parking area at a former pediatrician’s office is owned by K-VAT Food Stores, Inc., and will be used for parking by construction workers and courthouse employees, Berry said.

“Ideally, there will not be a lot of wear and tear on it,” Berry said.

Supervisor Dwayne Ball made a motion to approve the parking lot lease, seconded by Supervisor Randy Pennington. Both supervisors serve on the Courthouse Committee.

 

jtennis@bristolnews.com | 276-791-0709 | @BHC_Tennis

