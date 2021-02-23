Mendota Trail may connect to Bristol

The city failed multiple times to establish the trail, amid lawsuits and opposition from landowners, before donating its land holdings in 2016 to Mountain Heritage — predecessor to the conservancy.

Bob Mueller, a member of the trail’s board of directors, said trail officials support a Bristol segment.

“We would love for the trail to extend from the trailhead to downtown Bristol,” Mueller said. “Long term, we sure hope that will happen. It will benefit the trail, and I think it will certainly benefit downtown Bristol — the idea being [when] people come out to the trail they can continue into town and find a place to stop for lunch or maybe do a little shopping. We think it could really benefit the community to have that other extension. We’re fully in support of that.”

The plan is being funded by a grant from Friends of Southwest Virginia, with monies coming from the Appalachian Regional Commission and Virginia Tobacco Region Revitalization Commission.

Equinox has already completed an engineering report to address former railroad trestles along the route, and the full plan is expected to be finished this summer, Mueller said.

In addition to engineering on former trestles and the connector into downtown, the plan is to include signs and access points.