ABINGDON, Va. —The Veterans Memorial Park Foundation will honor all veterans Monday at its Memorial Day observation.

The annual event will be May 29 at 11 a.m. at Veterans Memorial Park, located at 425 Lt. Billy Webb Ave, Abingdon, overlooking Cummings Street.

This year, the featured speaker and honoree will be Lt. Gen. Marshall Bradley Webb, who recently retired from several high-level command positions in the U.S. Air Force. Webb is a distinguished veteran with a lengthy military career, including being a command pilot with more than 3,700 flying hours, including 117 combat hours in Afghanistan, Iraq and Bosnia.

He also served as the Air Force Special Operations Command Commander and has been awarded the Distinguished Service Medal and the Defense Superior Service Medal.

Webb’s connection to the Abingdon community is significant. He is the seventh great-grandson of John Bradley, a Revolutionary War patriot buried in Sinking Spring Cemetery, who passed away in 1817.

The Veterans Memorial Park Foundation is honored to have Webb address the audience at the Memorial Day service, and his presence adds a special significance to the event, according to the statement.

All veterans, their families and the general public are invited to attend this solemn and meaningful event.