Memorial Day weekend deaths rise in Virginia, unchanged in Tennessee

A total of 26 people died on the roadways of Tennessee and Virginia over the long Memorial Day weekend, including four from this region.

In Southwest Virginia, one person died in a motorcycle crash in Tazewell County, while there were three deaths in Sullivan County over the four-day period.

There were a total of 14 deaths in Virginia, according to the Virginia State Police, and 12 in Tennessee, the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security said.

Virginia’s total was nearly double the number in 2020. Of the 14, two were motorcycle riders, and eight were not wearing seat belts, the VSP said.

The other fatal crashes in Virginia occurred in the cities of Richmond and Virginia Beach, as well as Botetourt, Bedford, Northampton, Cumberland, Chesterfield, Prince George, Amherst, Fairfax and Albemarle counties.

In Tennessee, the same number of people died in vehicle crashes last Memorial Day weekend, according to the safety department.

The statistical counting period began May 28 and ended May 31.

So far this year, there have been more than 525 road fatalities in Tennessee, according to the Department of Safety. There have been nearly 370 deaths in Virginia, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.