Memorial Day services are planned throughout the area

A red, white and blue wreath sits in front of a flag draped casket at the war memorial in Cumberland Square Park during the annual Memorial Day ceremony in 2019.

 David Crigger/BHC

Residents of the Tri-Cities will have several opportunities to honor those who gave the ultimate sacrifice on this Memorial Day weekend.

BRISTOL – Bristol’s Fraternal Veterans and Civic Council is hosting a Memorial Day Service at the Cumberland Square Park War Memorial in downtown Bristol Monday at noon. Todd McKinley, 1st District Commander of the Department of Tennessee American Legion, will be a guest speaker.

KINGSPORT – The Tri-Cities Military Affairs Council will be holding a Memorial Day Ceremony Monday at the Kingsport Veterans Memorial on Fort Henry Drive. Presented by local veterans organizations, the event begins at 10:45 a.m. with music. The program starts at 11 a.m. Col. Eric Vogt, Junior ROTC instructor at Kingsport City Schools, is the keynote speaker.

JOHNSON CITY – The Johnson City - Washington County Veterans’ Memorial Foundation is hosting a Memorial Day Ceremony at the Johnson City/Washington County, Tennessee Veterans' Memorial located at 703 West Main St. Monday beginning at 6 p.m.

ABINGDON – A ceremony will be held at Veterans Memorial Park in Abingdon, Virginia Monday at 11 a.m. The Master of Ceremonies will be retired U.S. Air Force Col. John L. Bradley III.

ELIZABETHTON – The Veterans War Memorial Committee of Elizabethton is holding a service Monday at 11 a.m. at the memorial located on the corner of Elk Avenue and Armed Forces Drive.

MARION – Marion’s Annual Memorial Day Parade held on Main Street will start at 10 a.m. Monday in front of the town’s fire department. A program at VFW Post 4667 will follow.

