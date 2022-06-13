Megan Boswell trial reset for February 2023

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. – The murder trial for Megan Boswell has been postponed until early next year.

During a brief hearing Monday, Sullivan County Criminal Court Judge James Goodwin granted defense attorney Brad Sproles’ motion to reset the trial date. Sproles’ basis for the request was a delay in evidence testing from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation lab.

The trial, which was scheduled for September, is now set to begin on Feb. 6, 2023.

“The last TBI lab test that we got back requires us to ask for our own expert,” Sproles told the judge. “We will need time to get that done and have the expert take a look at that evidence.”

The defense is seeking expert review of a piece of evidence with fingerprint analysis. Sproles described the evidence as being “crucial” to the case.

There are no more pending tests at the TBI lab related to the case, the prosecution said Monday.

Boswell will be back in court on Sept. 23 when more motions will be taken up, including one to determine what photographs will be permissible for use during trial. The defense’s request for a change of venue will be heard on Dec. 16.

Boswell is accused of murdering her 15-month-old child Evelyn, who was reported missing in February 2020. One week after Evelyn was reported missing, Boswell was charged with false reporting.

On March 6, 2020, Evelyn’s remains were found in a building on Boswell’s father’s property in Blountville. In May 2020, Boswell was charged with 11 counts of false reporting and was indicted on additional charges, including murder, in August 2020.

Boswell faces 19 charges including murder, aggravated child abuse, aggravated child neglect and abuse of a corpse. She has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

TBI Special Agent David Gratz testified in April that Boswell had communicated false information since early December 2019, the time when he believes Evelyn was killed.