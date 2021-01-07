 Skip to main content
Medical examiner lists 12-year-old's death as accident, but police still investigating
ABINGDON, Va. — The death of 12-year-old Asher Hurley of Abingdon has been investigated by the State Medical Examiner's Office in Roanoke, Virginia.

Hurley died Dec. 23 as a result of penetrating injuries to the “head, torso and extremities,” said Tracie Cooper, district administrator for the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Virginia.

The manner of death is listed as an accident but “still has a pending status,” Cooper said. “It was determined to be based on an accident as far as our investigation.”

An obituary published in Tuesday's Bristol Herald Courier said the death was a “terrible accident” on Dec. 23.

Abingdon Police Chief John Holbrook said Tuesday that his office is now investigating the Dec. 23 death of a 12-year-old juvenile on King Street, but he would not confirm the identity of the child.

