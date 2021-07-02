Meadowview man indicted in New Mexico tax fraud case

A Meadowview, Virginia, man and a man from New Mexico have been indicted in connection with an unlicensed money transmitting business, according to federal prosecutors.
Jerry Shrock, 46, and Albuquerque, New Mexico, resident David Wellington, 62, were indicted by a federal grand jury in New Mexico on June 23. They've been charged with conspiracy to defraud the United States. Wellington faces an additional count of operation of an unlicensed money transmitting business.
Since at least 2005, Wellington and his business partner operated National Business Services, which promoted, sold and created limited liability companies, also known simply as LLCs, under New Mexico law, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office. For many clients, prosecutors said National Business Services opened bank accounts under the names and IRS employer identification numbers of the LLCs, and the clients had access to the funds in those accounts. The names of those clients were not associated with bank accounts, prosecutors said.
Shrock has been a client of Wellington and National Business Services since 2006, prosecutors said. Through the company, Wellington created multiple LLCs in New Mexico for Shrock, including White Top Enterprise LLC. National Business Services opened a bank account in the business name and identification number of White Top Enterprise and provided Shrock with access to the funds in the account, according to the news release.
Between May 9, 2011, and June 30, 2015, Shrock is accused of depositing and withdrawing approximately $4.87 million, of which at least $4.34 million was income for which Shrock never filed a personal or business tax return with the IRS, prosecutors said.
At the time of the deposits and withdrawals, Shrock was subject to an outstanding IRS lien for unpaid taxes, penalties and interest around $1 million, the release states. Because it was not in his name, using the White Top Enterprise account allowed Shrock to generate and access income while evading both the outstanding assessment and personal and business income taxes, the release states.
If convicted, Shrock faces up to five years in prison, and Wellington faces 10 years. Shrock is scheduled for arraignment July 15 while Wellington is scheduled to appear July 7.