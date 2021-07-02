Meadowview man indicted in New Mexico tax fraud case

A Meadowview, Virginia, man and a man from New Mexico have been indicted in connection with an unlicensed money transmitting business, according to federal prosecutors.

Jerry Shrock, 46, and Albuquerque, New Mexico, resident David Wellington, 62, were indicted by a federal grand jury in New Mexico on June 23. They've been charged with conspiracy to defraud the United States. Wellington faces an additional count of operation of an unlicensed money transmitting business.

Since at least 2005, Wellington and his business partner operated National Business Services, which promoted, sold and created limited liability companies, also known simply as LLCs, under New Mexico law, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office. For many clients, prosecutors said National Business Services opened bank accounts under the names and IRS employer identification numbers of the LLCs, and the clients had access to the funds in those accounts. The names of those clients were not associated with bank accounts, prosecutors said.