Meadowview man charged with arson, vandalism after high-speed chase

ABINGDON, Va. – A man from Meadowview, Virginia, is behind bars Sunday following a high-speed chase from Abingdon, Virginia, to Johnson County, Tennessee.

Saturday at 12:27 p.m., the Washington County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a male subject attempting to enter a female’s residence near the 25000 block of Watauga Road in Abingdon.

Upon arrival, an officer learned Chandler Meade, 33, of Meadowview, had left the female’s residence and was at a neighbor’s house, police said.

Approaching the neighbor’s house, the officer observed smoke coming from the house and Meade fleeing the scene. Ignoring the officer’s verbal commands, Meade fled the scene onto Watauga Road, police said.

Due to smoke coming from the residence, the officer returned to make certain no one was occupying the dwelling where he also observed a vehicle fully engulfed in flames.

Police attempted to enter the home, but were unsuccessful due to heavy smoke.

Meade was then observed returning to the scene. A pursuit was initiated through Watauga Road onto State Route 75, continuing into Tennessee where a deputy with the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office took lead of the pursuit.

An officer with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office was able to successfully deploy spike strips. But Meade continued toward Johnson County, Tennessee. With assistance from Johnson County Sheriff’s Office deputies, Meade’s vehicle was finally stopped.

Meade was taken into custody without incident by the Johnson County Tennessee Sheriff’s Office. While apprehending Meade, a firearm was discovered in the passenger seat of the vehicle, police said. The firearm was reported stolen from the burning home on Watauga Road in Abingdon, according to a release from the Washington County Virginia Sheriff’s Office.

Meade was charged with two felony counts of arson, two felony counts of vandalism, breaking and entering, larceny of a firearm, felony elude and for being a convicted felon with a firearm.