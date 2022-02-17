Meadowview man charged in death of 77-year-old aunt

A Meadowview, Virginia man was charged with second-degree murder and strangulation by the Washington County Virginia Sheriff’s Office Thursday, following the death of his 77-year-old aunt.

Roger Lee Stout, 54, is currently being held at the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail without bond. He is charged in connection with the death of his aunt, 77-year-old Shirley Stout of Meadowview, who died Wednesday at Johnston Memorial Hospital, Washington County Virginia Sheriff Blake Andis said Thursday during a news conference.

Shirley Stout was transported to the hospital for what was reported to be injuries resulting from a fall. A press release from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said Johnston Memorial Hospital officials contacted the sheriff’s office advising Shirley Stout’s injuries did not appear to be consistent with those related to a fall.

Detectives arrived at the hospital and began a criminal investigation into the death after observing Shirley Stout’s injuries.

Roger Stout, who lived at the same residence as his aunt Shirley Stout and another 90-year-old aunt, in the 28000 block of Lee Highway, was identified as a suspect.

Sheriff Andis said during the press conference that Roger Stout has confessed to the crime.

Andis said detectives found signs of a fight and a struggle in the home.

“There appeared to be a definite struggle along with the evidence that we got and the information that we had,” Andis said.

The body of Shirley Stout has been transported to the medical examiner’s office in Roanoke for an autopsy.

“We should get some more information as the investigation continues,” Andis said.