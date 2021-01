ABINGDON, Va. — A Meadowview, Virginia, attorney who admitted to using illegal drugs has been suspended for six months.

The Virginia State Bar Disciplinary Board suspended George Ed Barker Jr.’s license to practice law in Virginia for a period of six months effective Jan. 20. The board said he violated terms imposed in a previous disciplinary board order. Barker previously entered an Alford plea in Washington County court to three misdemeanor drug charges, which led to the board’s review.