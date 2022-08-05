McWhorter says Tennessee's economic development is not slowing down

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. – The new Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development (TECD) Commissioner, Stuart McWhorter, congratulated local officials on $388 million in capital investment in 2021 Friday during a Regional Town Hall at Northeast State Community College and said despite an unclear economic forecast, economic development in Tennessee is not slowing down.

The meeting was the fourth on a nine-stop tour of Northeast Tennessee. McWhorter has been going around meeting with local officials, community leaders, and business people.

"Thankfully, we can get out and start traveling. I'm very wired in a way that I just get more, I learn more when I'm physically in a place and physically meet people," McWhorter said. "I can't do my job in the tower in Nashville, that's for sure."

During his speech, McWhorther highlighted 2021 as a huge year for economic development across the state, with 130 projects completed, 34,000 job commitments, and $13 billion in capital investment. He emphasized the hard work of Northeast Tennessee's local officials and business partners in the success.

"We have seven projects, 650 job commitments, and over $388 million in capital investment just in this region," McWhorther said. "The work that gets done from Nashville doesn't happen without you, period. You're our eyes and ears. You're boots on the ground here, and so, you know, if there is anything you take away from today, know that we deeply appreciate the work."

Before being chosen by Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee to take on the role of commissioner of the TECD, four weeks ago, McWhorter was the chairman of the FirstBank Financial Corporation. However, this is not the first time that McWhorter has stepped away from the private sector. In 2019, he resigned as chairman of Clayton Associates, which he co-founded, to become commissioner of the Department of Finance and Administration.

McWhorter was also the director of the Tennessee Unified Command Group tasked by Lee to coordinate the state's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

He indicated that despite the complicated global economy, there are no plans to slow down investment across the state and identified workforce and infrastructure as the two main challenges Northeast Tennessee is grappling with.

"The big capital investments that are being made, the jobs that are being created, are all important. We don't want to take the foot off the gas in respect to that," McWhorter said. "We've got to figure out how do we provide the workforce and how do we provide the land and the infrastructure to support those big announcements, but in the same sense, we also want to be very focused on what we do in our communities, what we do around the rural parts of our state, which I think are the lifeline, the lifeblood of Tennessee."