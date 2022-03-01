McGlothlin, Stacy, Staton make Virginia's Top 50 Heavy Hitters list

BRISTOL, Va. – Two local partners in the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Bristol and the director of the United Way of Southwest Virginia were named among Virginia’s “Top 50 Heavy Hitters” by Virginia Business magazine.

The publication included both Jim McGlothlin, chairman and CEO of The United Company and Clyde Stacy, president of Par Ventures, LLC, on its list after the pair helped establish casino gaming in Virginia, with the state’s first casino expected to operate in the former Bristol Mall.

They are the only executives from any Virginia casino included on the list.

“McGlothlin was a founding partner and then sole owner of the United Coal Co., now The United Co., which sold its coal mine holdings in 2009. He is perhaps best known now as a co-developer, along with Par Ventures LLC President Clyde Stacy, of the $400 million Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Bristol, which will be in the former Bristol Mall,” according to the magazine,.

“McGlothlin and Stacy were instrumental in changing state gambling laws to allow casinos in select Virginia cities. McGlothlin and his wife, Frances Gibson McGlothlin, have been major donors to their alma mater, William & Mary, and the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts,” according to the publication.

Stacy is a former coal mining magnate who headed Rapoca Energy Co.

“In 2018, he bought the former Bristol Mall for $2.6 million and approached his friend Jim McGlothlin, about building a casino there. The two were instrumental in getting the state General Assembly to legalize commercial casinos in economically challenged Virginia cities.

“In July 2021, the licensed medical cannabis processor that Stacy had invested in, Dharma Pharmaceuticals LLC, sold to Chicago-based Green Thumb Industries for $80 million, according to the publication. Dharma relocated from the mall to a site in Washington County, Virginia.

Construction is under way for the temporary casino quarters at Bristol Mall, expected to open in the former Belk women’s store by midyear, pending approval of its license by the Virginia Lottery Board, the publication noted.

Travis Staton, president and CEO, United Way of Southwest Virginia in Abingdon was recognized for leading the organization since 2005. He has guided it through eight mergers and acquisitions into a “key player in the region’s economic and workforce development. He oversees the organization’s work to improve the health, education and financial stability of Virginians across 17 counties and four cities — nearly 20% of the state and its poorest region,” according to the magazine.

“Staton led the creation of the Ignite Program, designed to build a talent pipeline from schools to the workforce. In 2018, Charity Navigator named the innovative Southwest chapter one of the 10 best United Way chapters out of more than 1,200 nationwide. In December 2021, the United Way of Southwest Virginia launched Ready SWVA, an initiative to expand access to affordable child care and increase the number of credentialed teachers, according to the publication.