McAuliffe outlines plans, talks with local educators

He cited new revenue streams, including casino gaming and the likelihood of legalized marijuana as potential sources to pay for his proposals.

“We’re going to have a $140 billion biennium budget. Don’t tell me we can’t carve out $2 billion a year to do this,” he said. “I view this as something that saves us money. If we invest in at-risk 3- and 4-year-olds, it saves us a tremendous amount of money down the road. And if we invest in education, businesses will want to move to Virginia.”

McAuliffe asked about national reports of students disappearing once online-only learning went into place and Davis-Vaught said that is a real problem locally.

“We are experiencing that,” she said. “We had one child that disappeared off the grid in March and we could not get any communication from the family. The family blocked our calls, we tried extended relatives, we knocked on doors, did welfare checks with the police department. We have numerous families that are putting up blocks to keep us from getting to them and families that have left the area and we don’t know where they went to because we don’t have a registration in the next school system.”