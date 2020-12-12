McAuliffe outlines plans, talks with local educators

BRISTOL, Va. — Former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe promised to go “big and bold” in redefining education in Virginia during a Friday Zoom call with city educators.
McAuliffe, who this week announced his bid for a second term as governor, outlined his plans to change public education and received input from Highland View Elementary Principal Pam Davis-Vaught, city teachers and counselors and a Virginia High student during the nearly hourlong virtual meeting.
The former governor is proposing a $2 billion-per-year overhaul that includes dramatically raising teacher pay.
“It is embarrassing that the commonwealth of Virginia, the 10th wealthiest state in the U.S., we are 50th out of 50 on teacher pay compared to average pay. We are dead last in America,” he said. “You could go to Maryland today or Delaware or Pennsylvania and get a minimum $10,000 more or likely $20,000 more as a teacher in those three neighboring states.”
During the call, two Highland View teachers — Aley Kistner and Sara Kate Tallman — both said they live in Tennessee and could earn $10,000 more annually and avoid Virginia income tax if they switched to Bristol Tennessee City Schools.
McAuliffe also outlined his desire to expand pre-kindergarten education, provide broadband access to every student in the wake of remote learning due to COVID-19 restrictions and address a statewide teacher shortage by providing free college education for those who will commit to teaching for five years in certain subject areas.
He cited new revenue streams, including casino gaming and the likelihood of legalized marijuana as potential sources to pay for his proposals.
“We’re going to have a $140 billion biennium budget. Don’t tell me we can’t carve out $2 billion a year to do this,” he said. “I view this as something that saves us money. If we invest in at-risk 3- and 4-year-olds, it saves us a tremendous amount of money down the road. And if we invest in education, businesses will want to move to Virginia.”
McAuliffe asked about national reports of students disappearing once online-only learning went into place and Davis-Vaught said that is a real problem locally.
“We are experiencing that,” she said. “We had one child that disappeared off the grid in March and we could not get any communication from the family. The family blocked our calls, we tried extended relatives, we knocked on doors, did welfare checks with the police department. We have numerous families that are putting up blocks to keep us from getting to them and families that have left the area and we don’t know where they went to because we don’t have a registration in the next school system.”
Davis-Vaught said school officials are “exhausting all efforts” through police, department of social services and knocking on doors in attempts to account for the children.
The principal also said she supports expanding pre-K instruction and urged McAuliffe to look into greater funding for school construction and renovation since many schools in the state are older and in disrepair.
