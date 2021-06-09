McAuliffe handily wins Southwest Virginia

Former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe swept far Southwest Virginia Tuesday en route to claiming the Democratic gubernatorial nomination.
McAuliffe, 64, received more than 2,600 votes or 68.3% of votes cast across the 10 counties and two cities in the five-person race — about 7 percentage points better than his statewide margin, according to unofficial results late Tuesday.
He handily won across all of Southwest Virginia, receiving 73.2% of the vote in Bristol, Virginia, 82.7% in Buchanan County and over 70% in four other localities. His lowest local winning margin was in Wise County, at 60.1%.
Former Del. Jennifer Carroll Foy, an attorney from Petersburg who resigned her post in the General Assembly to run, finished second locally with 419 votes, or 10.7%. She fared better statewide, finishing second with 20.2% of votes cast.
Sen. Jennifer McClellan, D-Richmond, finished third in Southwest Virginia, with just under 10% of the vote, slightly less than her 11.6% statewide total.
McAuliffe, who served as governor from 2014-2018, couldn’t serve two consecutive terms in Virginia, but he could run again. He will face Republican Glenn Youngkin in November.
Del. Haya Ayala, D-Alexandria, won out in a seven-way race for lieutenant governor, but lost Southwest Virginia to Del. Sam Rasoul, D-Roanoke. Rasoul received over 1,700 votes in the region, compared to Ayala’s 576.
Incumbent Attorney General Mark Herring won easily among area voters, receiving 69.2% of the vote in his contest with Jay Jones. Herring captured the nomination statewide with 55.8% of the vote.
