BRISTOL, Va. — Mayors of both Bristols offered sunny forecasts for each city Wednesday during the 11th annual State of the Cities event.

Held before a sold-out crowd at the Bristol train station, Bristol Tennessee Mayor Vince Turner used the term “great” to describe his city’s outlook while Bristol Virginia counterpart Neal Osborne selected “hopeful.”

The event was hosted at the Bristol train station by the Bristol Chamber of Commerce and also included discussions involving business and legislative leaders.

Neither man brought up concerns over the embattled Bristol Virginia landfill — which had divided both sides for two years and prompted Bristol Tennessee to file a lawsuit in U.S. District Court in Abingdon. That complaint was recently resolved through mediation and is awaiting acceptance by the court to be finalized while Bristol Virginia continues following steps required in the settlement to resolve environmental issues there.

Turner, in his first term as mayor, gave credit to the private sector, not government, for the city’s growth.

“I can use the right words and hope to convince you the politicians and bureaucrats are credited for all of that. The truth is the private sector, the business owners, developers and taxpayers, they are what made it all possible,” Turner said. “Government, the politicians and the bureaucrats, our role is limited to that of a facilitator.

“As mayor I am proud to proclaim the state of our city is great. Not as a result of anything your government has done but through the dedication, vision and investment of our corporate and private citizens,” Turner said.

Among the highlights of the past year:

Seaman Corporation announced plans to construct a 350,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in a city industrial park.

Tri-City Extrusion is making a 120,000-square-foot expansion of its facility.

The city fire department’s new station near Holston View Elementary is nearing completion.

Work is to begin soon on a new baseball stadium for the Bristol State Liners and Tennessee High.

New steel is going up for the new Tennessee Hills Distillery overlooking Interstate 81’s Exit 74.

“All of this was accomplished with no increase in the city’s taxes or fees for services,” Turner said.

Turner said the city’s future is “bright” and it can be even brighter if people continue to work together.

Osborne, who is serving his second one-year term as mayor, cited the city’s new intermediate school currently under construction near I-81’s Exit 7 as just one example of how his city is looking to the future.

“The last time a new school opened in our city, Gerald Ford was president. Thanks to the hard work of our School Board, city staff, members of council, [contractor] J.A. Street and others, we are now one year away from opening Bristol’s first new school in a generation,” Osborne said. “All of our students deserve the very best and on top of that, new school facilities are a crucial aspect of economic development. Young families want to move where their kids have the best possible educational setting. Armed with the best teachers in Southwest Virginia, I trust a quality, 21st Century learning environment is paramount to attracting new residents to Bristol.”

He also highlighted the expectations surrounding the future Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Bristol, which is scheduled to open next summer.

“Along with about 600 jobs created so far, the casino has generated $650,000 new [gaming] tax revenue for the city, as well as an increase in meal and lodging taxes. That is changing the face of Southwest Virginia and the Mountain Empire as a whole,” Osborne said.

He predicted the casino and its related businesses would help the city grow, attract new residents and new businesses.

“I believe I can speak for everyone on City Council when I say, one of the things I am most proud of is the success of our small businesses. From existing businesses like Blackbird Bakery, Bristol Garden and Grill, Osaka and Cranberry Lane to exciting new businesses like Union 41, Bloom, the Traveling Bear, Ax and Ale House and Mother Chuckers … Bristol is a great place to start and grow a small business,” Osborne said.

He said the city has issues to address, including lack of housing and needed infrastructure upgrades.

“The state of our city is hopeful. We have nothing but opportunity ahead of us. We have faced historic adversities and we are tackling them head-on. We’ve seen big success. Change can be difficult. People are used to doing the same thing the same way. But Bristol Virginia is on the precipice of a renaissance and I am so excited for our city,” Osborne said. “We are working to develop Bristol for 2030, 2040 and beyond.”