Mayors tout resilience, growth in State of the Cities

Resilience and continued development in the face of a global health pandemic were the themes of both Bristol mayors Wednesday during the eighth annual State of the Cities.
Bristol Virginia Mayor Bill Hartley stressed his community’s resilience in overcoming challenges posed by the COVID-19 public health crisis — from the economy and education to the city’s renewed financial vigor.
Bristol Tennessee Mayor Mahlon Luttrell focused much of his remarks on an array of private and public projects citywide.
This year’s event, presented by the Bristol Chamber of Commerce, was held virtually as a Zoom meeting.
“Our local response has reminded me that the state of our city is one of resilience,” Hartley said. “I know we are resilient from our actions over the last few months. I know we are resilient because, from the earliest settlers on, resilience, creativity, ingenuity and a spirit of making do have long characterized the residents of the region.”
Hartley talked about the city’s efforts to get its financial house in order during the past few years, develop a plan to deal with its long-term debt and make incremental improvements to its credit rating.
“While our work is far from done, we have turned the corner, and our city is headed in the right financial direction,” Hartley said. “Continuing that progress and navigating through the current fog of uncertainty will require all of us — local government, business and members of the community — to work together. Before we can resume any semblance of recovery, we need to ensure the safety of our community.”
He called on residents to continue wearing masks in public, avoiding large crowds and washing hands regularly to help reduce spread of the virus so businesses and schools can remain open.
He said national trends of people moving away from large cities to rural areas and taking vacations closer to home offer opportunities for the city and region. He also stressed the potential impact of the proposed Hard Rock Bristol Casino and Resort and the jobs, tax revenues and additional economic development it could spur if approved by voters in the Nov. 3 referendum.
Luttrell said Bristol, Tennessee leaders overcame challenges posed by COVID-19 to pass a balanced budget, not increase taxes or fees, retain all city employees and provide a 1% pay increase for city workers.
“Our country as a whole is fighting against the pressures of economic recession. But looking around at much of the activity going on in Bristol, it is clear we’re working hard to combat the trend,” Luttrell said. “Since March of this year, progress has been made on more than $100 million worth of commercial, residential and retail development in Bristol, Tennessee.”
The projects include:
» The $36 million, 154,000-square-foot Bristol Tennessee Middle School;
» $10 million worth of additional development at The Pinnacle, including a new First Bank, Buddy’s Bar-B-Q, Weigel’s convenience store and Chicken Salad Chick restaurant;
» The $8 million Stafford Street Village, a 137-unit apartment and townhouse community near West State Street;
» The new Center Point development near Interstate 81, anchored by the new $8 million Friendship Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram dealership;
» The $18 million, 141-unit Holiday Inn Hotel being built near the intersection of West State Street and Volunteer Parkway;
» TheSeven14, a $17 million mixed-use development at 714 Shelby St. slated to include commercial space and loft apartments.
“Both of these [Holiday Inn and TheSeven14] were made possible by the strategic use of tax-increment financing by the city of Bristol and Sullivan County,” Luttrell said. “In order to repurpose old, blighted properties and create new economic impact, the city continues to collaborate with developers and Believe in Bristol to persistently seek out new opportunities to maintain the revitalization in our downtown area.”
Work is expected to begin this fall on a $9 million highway improvement project for the East Cedar corridor near King University, Luttrell said. It will span about 1.2 miles of roadway and include new sidewalks, intersection improvements, turn lanes and realignment of a curve near the college.
