Mayors tout resilience, growth in State of the Cities

Resilience and continued development in the face of a global health pandemic were the themes of both Bristol mayors Wednesday during the eighth annual State of the Cities.

Bristol Virginia Mayor Bill Hartley stressed his community’s resilience in overcoming challenges posed by the COVID-19 public health crisis — from the economy and education to the city’s renewed financial vigor.

Bristol Tennessee Mayor Mahlon Luttrell focused much of his remarks on an array of private and public projects citywide.

This year’s event, presented by the Bristol Chamber of Commerce, was held virtually as a Zoom meeting.

“Our local response has reminded me that the state of our city is one of resilience,” Hartley said. “I know we are resilient from our actions over the last few months. I know we are resilient because, from the earliest settlers on, resilience, creativity, ingenuity and a spirit of making do have long characterized the residents of the region.”

Hartley talked about the city’s efforts to get its financial house in order during the past few years, develop a plan to deal with its long-term debt and make incremental improvements to its credit rating.

“While our work is far from done, we have turned the corner, and our city is headed in the right financial direction,” Hartley said. “Continuing that progress and navigating through the current fog of uncertainty will require all of us — local government, business and members of the community — to work together. Before we can resume any semblance of recovery, we need to ensure the safety of our community.”