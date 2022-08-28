Mayor: New cells won't solve issues

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. – As the construction of the new $95 million Sullivan County Jail moves forward, Mayor Richard Venable recounted the long process to get the building of a new jail in Sullivan County off the ground in hopes of providing some relief to a severely overcrowded inmate population.

But even he admit the jail will likely still be full once the additional 564 beds come online.

“When I first took office on Sept. 1, 2014, my first day was spent in Nashville with the Tennessee Corrections Institute explaining why we had an overcrowding problem, and we hadn’t fixed it,” Venable, who just won re-election earlier this month for another term as county mayor said.

“I think at that time we had 614 beds, and we probably had 750 people in jail, and so what that ends up is you lose supervisory control. You got a 16-man cell, and you put 24 people into it.”

Venable said that means six people are sleeping on the floor.

The new jail, which is scheduled to be completed in the late fall of 2024, will have a new kitchen, laundry facility, and medical facility along with space for 564 beds. Those will be added to the 614 current beds available for inmates at the current Sullivan County Jail, bringing the total number of beds for inmates in the county to 1,178.

Marcus Wilcox is the project manager for J.A. Street Construction and the contractor building the new jail. He provided an update on a project that is still in the early stages, and explained that up until now, the only major challenge the construction crews have faced is the weather.

“We are currently underway with micropile installation and foundations,” he said. Micropiles are deep foundation elements constructed using high-strength, small-diameter steel casings or threaded bars.

“We’ve completed all the existing utility relocations and generator relocation in order to clear the site to prepare for foundations, so we’re still, in essence, working in the ground at this point and expecting for our structural steel delivery to happen in November,” Wilcox said. “The only delays we’ve encountered thus far, of course, is we’ve had a very wet summer. So, we’ve lost some days to rain.”

Wilcox said the global supply shortage has not delayed construction because they have had ample time to procure all the materials they needed. He also highlighted that the prefabricated jail cells have already been completed and will only have to be transported from Georgia and set up once the jail structure is finished.

“As everyone knows, this is over a two-year project. So, we’ve had ample time to most of our long lead items at this point,” Wilcox said. “The cells, the prefabricated cells that are going to go inside the building, are actually complete and ready to go whenever we get the structure up.”

Venable, who receives weekly updates regarding the construction of the new county jail, knows that the moment the new jail opens, it is going to be full.

He shared that while his current focus is to get the jail done, in his opinion, the ultimate solution to the inmate overcrowding issue is not more beds, but to keep people out of jail by providing them with the treatment, education programs, and resources they need to change their trajectories.

“My perspective is generally not about prisoners, except that I know that the ultimate solution is to keep people out of jail, not put them in jail, that’s the ultimate solution, and to get those people that need treatment, treatment, to get those people that need job training, job training and to sort them out from the serious criminals that’s what my perspective is.”

Venable has been following the construction of the Northeast Tennessee Recovery Center in Carter County, Tennessee, closely and believes the job training program it will offer, alongside the treatment it will provide inmates, could alleviate the county jails’ overcrowding issue, as well as provide inmates with the care and resources they need to turn their lives around.

“We’re going to have a job training program in conjunction with that treatment center. So, while we’re getting a guy off drugs, we’re going to see what his needs are, what his skills are, and if possible, send him to school, and when he gets out of that program, he can have a trade,” Venable said. “If we have control of an addict for 12 to 18 months, we can change his life, and that’s the answer to a portion of this problem.”

Scott Stodola, a peer recovery specialist for the Sullivan County Anti-Drug Coalition, who meets with incarcerated individuals at the Sullivan County Jail at least twice a week, emphasized that it is not as simple as forcing a rehabilitation or education program on an inmate. It is a two-way street. The person has to be invested in his own trajectory.

“There’s no program in the world that will save a person’s life except for themselves. A person has to want it, know that they need it, and actually, take those steps and make the right changes. Until they don’t make that decision, it’s a revolving door,” Stodola said. “I sat down with a client that, you know, his family wanted him to go into a certain program. I said, ‘stop, wait a minute,’ I looked at him and said, ‘What do you want? What do you think you need to be able to get out of jail and stay out of jail,’ and he wanted to go to into another program. A lot of the time, people in jail expect you to know what they need because nobody ever asked them what they want, what they need.”

Stodola pointed out that, in his opinion, building a new jail is not the long-term solution to the problem that Sullivan County is facing.

“Every day, there are arraignments. Every, day people are getting locked up every day. You can build and build and build and build, that’s not going to solve anything,” Stodola said.