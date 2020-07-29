WYTHEVILLE, Va. — A Max Meadows man died Monday in a single vehicle crash in Wythe County.
Bruce E. Spraker, 70, was traveling in a 2001 Ford Ranger along Ivanhoe Road when it ran off the road, struck an embankment and overturned, according to the Virginia State Police. The crash, which remains under investigation, occurred a few hundred feet west of Felts Lane at 3:05 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.