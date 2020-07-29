WYTHEVILLE, Va. — A Max Meadows man died Monday in a single vehicle crash in Wythe County.

Bruce E. Spraker, 70, was traveling in a 2001 Ford Ranger along Ivanhoe Road when it ran off the road, struck an embankment and overturned, according to the Virginia State Police. The crash, which remains under investigation, occurred a few hundred feet west of Felts Lane at 3:05 p.m.

