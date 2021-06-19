Matt Austin appointed interim police chief in Bristol, Tenn.

BRISTOL HERALD COURIER
BRISTOL, Tenn. — Major Matt Austin has been named interim chief of the Bristol Tennessee Police Department.
Austin is a U.S. Marine Corp veteran who previously served as a narcotics investigator, school resource officer, patrol captain, and SWAT team leader throughout his 30-year career with the department, according to a news release from the city. In his service as major, Austin has overseen the department’s operations bureau, which is comprised of the patrol and criminal investigations divisions.
Austin will serve as interim until the appointment of a permanent replacement following the retirement of longtime Chief Blaine Wade, whose final day was Friday.
