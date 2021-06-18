Matt Austin appointed interim Bristol, Tenn. police chief

Austin is a U.S. Marine Corp veteran, and has previously served as a narcotics investigator, school resource officer, patrol captain, and SWAT team leader throughout his 30-year career with the department. In his service as major, Interim Chief Austin has overseen the department’s Operations Bureau, which is comprised of the Patrol and Criminal Investigations Divisions. He holds a Bachelor of Science in business administration from Tusculum University and is an alumni of the FBI National Academy.