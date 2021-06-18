 Skip to main content
Matt Austin appointed interim Bristol, Tenn. police chief
BRISTOL, Tenn. — Major Matt Austin has been named interim chief of the Bristol Tennessee Police Department.

Austin is a U.S. Marine Corp veteran, and has previously served as a narcotics investigator, school resource officer, patrol captain, and SWAT team leader throughout his 30-year career with the department. In his service as major, Interim Chief Austin has overseen the department’s Operations Bureau, which is comprised of the Patrol and Criminal Investigations Divisions. He holds a Bachelor of Science in business administration from Tusculum University and is an alumni of the FBI National Academy.

Austin will serve as interim until the appointment of a permanent replacement following the retirement of long-time Chief Blaine Wade, who leaves today.

“We remain in the midst of a nationwide search for Bristol’s next police chief,” said City Manager Bill Sorah. “I appreciate Interim Chief Austin’s leadership as we narrow the field of both external and internal candidates to lead our nationally accredited department.”

rsorrell@bristolnews.com

