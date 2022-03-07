Mathers will keep Abingdon on the rails during search for town manager

Earl Mathers will take up temporary residence in the Abingdon town manager’s office Tuesday, and almost immediately, he will be working to find his own replacement.

Mathers is taking the interim post after former Town Manager Jimmy Morani resigned in late January after less than three years on the job.

Mathers, 71, currently resides in Staunton, Virginia, where he retired in 2019 with Kallie his wife of 40 years.

Previously, he served as the full-time county manager for about six years in Gaston County, North Carolina – with a population of approximately 225,000 people.

This is Mathers’ first job as an interim town manager. He’s working with The Berkley Group, a consulting firm contracted by the Abingdon Town Council to help identify a permanent town manager for the village of more than 8,000 residents.

“Jimmy resigned, and suddenly Abingdon was in very serious need of a manager. So I thought, ‘That would be interesting.’ My wife and l love Abingdon. We’ve been there several times before,” Mathers said during a phone call Monday.

The couple first began visiting Abingdon about eight years ago. They came to ride the Virginia Creeper Trail, see shows at the Barter Theatre and stay at the Martha Washington Inn.

Mathers said he has been impressed with Abingdon’s “historic nature.”

“Abingdon is one of the most charming towns that I have ever visited,” Mathers said. “We enjoy the mountains – the hiking and the biking.”

The couple also likes bluegrass music and has seen shows at The Lincoln Theatre in Marion, Virginia.

Earlier, Mathers spent a couple of days in town to meet with members of the town council and town staff members.

“I will be on a steep learning curve,” he said. “As far as I’ve been able to gleam from my conversations so far, the town is in excellent condition financially. And the senior staff that I had a chance to chat with all seemed very solid. I think Abingdon is in very good shape.”

Mathers earned his undergraduate college degree at the University of Montana. He completed a master’s in public administration at the University of Wyoming at Laramie.He describes his career as “interesting and varied” – with a mix of business and municipal work that has included stints in Northern Virginia, Wyoming and Romania.

Mathers moved to Staunton to be close to his two sons and grandchildren. One son lives in Stuarts Draft, Virginia, while another lived at Burke, Virginia. He also has two daughters – one in Montana and another in California.

Mathers and his wife briefly contemplated retiring to Abingdon, he said.

Working in Gaston County, Mathers said he enjoyed the challenges of the job.

“It really kept me hopping,” he said.

Mathers figures he’ll be in Abingdon for a few months.

“My personal philosophy is everything I do, I want to leave it a little better than what it was when I got there,” Mathers said. “Nothing is going to run off the rails during this period of transition.”

