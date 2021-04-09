 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mass vaccination event to take place at BMS next Wednesday through Friday
0 comments

Mass vaccination event to take place at BMS next Wednesday through Friday

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
COVID-19 logo
BHC logo square

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — The Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine will be given at a three-day, mass vaccination clinic at Bristol Motor Speedway April 14-16, the Sullivan County Regional Health Department said Thursday.

The J&J vaccine only requires one dose. Health experts are urging people who haven’t been vaccinated to get the J&J vaccine if it’s available — and to avoid comparing its effectiveness to that of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, due to differences in the clinical trials for the various vaccines.

The clinic, which will be held from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. each day, is expected to vaccinate up to 3,000 people a day, the department said. The Johnson & Johnson vaccines are open to people who are 18 and older, regardless of where they live.

“Appointments are preferred, but not required,” the statement said. “They can be made by calling 423-279-2777.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Vaccinating the world

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Vaccinating the world

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Vaccinating the world

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Woman pleads guilty to money fraud in online romance
Latest Headlines

Woman pleads guilty to money fraud in online romance

ABINGDON, Va. — A Bristol, Virginia woman who pleaded guilty to fraudulently opening several bank accounts, depositing counterfeit checks and shipping large quantities of cash in a scam involving an online romance, was sentenced Tuesday to three years of probation.

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts