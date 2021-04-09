Mass vaccination event to take place at BMS next Wednesday through Friday

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — The Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine will be given at a three-day, mass vaccination clinic at Bristol Motor Speedway April 14-16, the Sullivan County Regional Health Department said Thursday.

The J&J vaccine only requires one dose. Health experts are urging people who haven’t been vaccinated to get the J&J vaccine if it’s available — and to avoid comparing its effectiveness to that of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, due to differences in the clinical trials for the various vaccines.

The clinic, which will be held from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. each day, is expected to vaccinate up to 3,000 people a day, the department said. The Johnson & Johnson vaccines are open to people who are 18 and older, regardless of where they live.

“Appointments are preferred, but not required,” the statement said. “They can be made by calling 423-279-2777.