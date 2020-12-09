Mass COVID testing events planned for Southwest Virginia

MARION, Va. - The Virginia National Guard will be conducting mass COVID-19 testing events in the Mount Rogers Health District Dec. 14-19 as a result of high regional positivity rates.

These events are free, open to the public and don’t require an appointment or advance registration, according to a statement from the health district. Testing will begin at 8 a.m. at each location and continue until test supplies are exhausted or nobody waiting to be tested.

“COVID-19 percent positivity is at an alarming 24.2% in Mount Rogers Health District,” said Dr. Karen Shelton, health district director. “This tells us that we need more testing in our region. We have partnered with the National Guard and the Virginia Department of Emergency Management to bring these resources to our community.”

Testing will occur Monday through Saturday. The schedule includes: Dec. 14, Abingdon High School lower parking lot, 705 Thompson Dr., Abingdon; Dec. 15 First Baptist Church, 1024 E. Stuart Dr., Galax; Dec. 16, Marion Senior High School, 848 Stage St., Marion; Dec. 17, Carroll County High School lower parking lot [below football field], 100 Cavs Lane, Hillsville; Dec. 18, Cumberland Square Park parking lot, Moore Street, Bristol; Dec. 19, 2/19, Wytheville Community College, Smyth Hall parking lot, 1000 E. Main St., Wytheville.

“It is safest to avoid gathering with anyone outside of your household over the upcoming holidays,” Shelton said. “However, if you plan to gather anyway, please protect your loved ones by getting tested and then staying home until you gather.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.