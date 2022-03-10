Masking rules relaxed for staff at Bristol Virginia schools

BRISTOL, Va. – For the first time in two years Thursday, Bristol Virginia teachers, cafeteria workers and other employees could come to school without wearing masks.

City Superintendent Keith Perrigan issued that directive Wednesday evening, noting the spread of COVID-19 locally has declined significantly. There have been no new cases reported during the past two days in the city and just nine during the past week, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

Although Gov. Glenn Youngkin declared that students could attend class without wearing a mask earlier this year, the school system opted to require teachers and staff to remain masked – regardless of their vaccination status – as the COVID omicron variant swept through the region, causing record numbers of cases.

Cases have been declining region wide for the past month however VDH still classifies the city as having a “high” transmission level with 6.3% of all COVID tests coming back positive.

“The time has come to end the mask mandate for all employees and to allow students to remove their masks on buses if their parents so choose,” Perrigan wrote in the Wednesday notice. “We will continue to support any student or staff member who chooses to continue wearing a mask.”

Perrigan said the metrics continue improving.

“There are only an estimated 28 cases city-wide. Two of our schools have no students or staff in quarantine or isolation today. Our division-wide daily case counts have been consistently between zero and three for the last two weeks,” he wrote in the memo.

On Thursday, the superintendent reiterated that stance.

“Bristol has had no new cases in two days, our numbers – division wide – are significantly down,” Perrigan said. “We felt like the time was right for us to allow our staff to come maskless if they so choose and to lift the mandate from buses.”

Under federal guidelines, students were still required to wear masks when riding on a school bus. That language was amended last week, the superintendent said.

Some students and teachers are still masking.

“Up until today, we started out with about 25% of our families chose not to wear a mask and it gradually went up as the omicron numbers went down. We haven’t done a survey but we were probably around 50%,” he said. “Today (Thursday), I’ve been to two schools and a majority of students and staff chose to not wear masks, but we’re still at 10% to 20% of staff and students who continue to wear a mask.”

Any additional measures to limit community spread will be left up to principals in each school.

“We know schools inside our division have different needs and requirements they should implement as well so I’ve given principals a lot of leeway into making decisions that make the most sense for them. Things like having as much social distancing as possible and reducing the number of folks we have in congregated areas like cafeterias is a good idea, where practical, but we’re leaving those decisions up to principals. We have two schools with zero quarantines, zero isolations so they may react differently than a school where there still is some transmission.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.