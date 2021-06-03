 Skip to main content
Marsh Regional, Sheriff's Office honor Hinkle with blood drive
Marsh Regional, Sheriff's Office honor Hinkle with blood drive

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — Marsh Regional Blood Center and the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office will hold the third annual Sgt. Hinkle Memorial Blood Drive from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. today at the Sheriff’s Office in Blountville.

Sgt. Steve Hinkle

The drive honors Sgt. Steve Hinkle, who died in the line of duty in February 2019.

According to a statement from Ballad Health, appointments will take first priority, and those interested in donating should call 423-279-6064 to reserve a spot. Walk-in donations will be accepted as capacity permits.

To give blood, donors must be at least 17, weigh at least 110 pounds and be in good health. Those with a cold, sore throat, fever, flu or fever blisters, or those who are taking antibiotics, are not eligible to donate. Donors should eat a well-balanced meal before giving blood.

Donors will be required to wear masks, which will be available for anyone who needs one, the statement said. T-shirts and snacks will also be offered to donors.

“Those who have received the COVID-19 vaccine should wait at least 48 hours after each dose before making a blood, platelet or plasma donation, and those who are recovering from COVID-19 should wait at least two weeks after COVID-19 symptoms resolve before donating,” the statement said.

Ballad Health also said that anyone who can’t make the blood drive can set up an appointment at any of its Bristol, Kingsport and Johnson City locations. Appointments can be made by calling 423-408-7500, 423-652-0014 or 423-282-7090.

