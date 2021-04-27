Marketing organization bylaws will be considered by Bristol, Tennessee city council

Each member will be required to enter into a funding agreement to establish the amount each will be obligated to contribute annually. Resignation, expulsion or suspension of a member, or termination of membership, would not relieve the member from funding.

Each member will be entitled to a percentage of total votes equal to that member’s funding percentage contributions to the corporation.

While the search for an executive director commences, the directors will contract services with a tourism marketing firm.

Last Tuesday, city officials began requesting proposals for a “highly skilled and experienced marketing, public relations, destination market research and advertising team” to work in conjunction with the board to implement strategies to promote Bristol as an attractive tourist destination.

Sealed proposals are due by 4 p.m. June 1. The agency hired will provide services for at least six months with the potential to extend the contract to up to 12 months.

Since 1985, the Bristol Chamber of Commerce has provided tourism marketing services for both Bristol, Tennessee and Bristol, Virginia via TV commercials, social media, print and billboards.

Over the course of several years, however, the City Council became dissatisfied with the services provided by the chamber’s tourism arm, and decided to cease funding at the conclusion of the 2020-21 fiscal year.