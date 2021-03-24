Marketing agency reports positive regional campaign

BRISTOL, Tenn. — The first phase of a marketing campaign geared toward attracting residents from the Nashville and Atlanta metro to Bristol, Tennessee has garnered positive results by generating almost 2.5 million impressions.
A representative from a Kingsport-based marketing firm presented the community livability marketing campaign’s triumphs during a Bristol Tennessee City Council work session Tuesday.
“We just wanted to give a first snapshot, that things are moving smooth, going well and getting traction,” said Matt Bolas of The High Road. “Everything looks smooth on our end that we can see.”
Bristol Is Ready works to promote relocation to remote workers and families by leveraging the availability of 10-gigabit fiber infrastructure, the city’s low cost of living and recreational attractions.
The preliminary phase consisted of airing TV and digital ads in targeted markets from Feb. 1 until March 14.
During that time, Nashville metro residents viewed a little more than 156 hours of targeted content, with 20,225 impressions delivered. Viewers saw ads during programs such as “The Rachel Maddow Show” and “Catfish.”
Twenty-seven commercial placements on WKRN-TV Nashville garnered 1.25 million impressions from audiences ages 18 and older and 1.22 million impressions from those ages 25 and older.
Young and single city-dwellers in the Atlanta metro viewed 156 traditional TV commercials, primarily on MSNBC, Bravo, E!, Comedy Central and TruTV networks.
Fifteen commercials broadcast during programs such as college basketball accrued 161,800 impressions from audiences ages 21-49.
The council unanimously approved entering into a $78,700 contract with the agency during its Jan. 5 meeting. Both the city and Bristol Tennessee Essential Services agreed to share the rendered services cost, with BTES paying $29,700 and the city paying $49,000.
Another part of the campaign included the creation of a microsite, BristolIsReady.com, which provides information on living and working in the city.
Councilman Chad Keen asked Bolas if there was a way to identify which pages of the website were viewed and for how long. Bolas stated he would include that data in his next report.
“If there is a certain area of the website that folks are clicking on more, like the 10 gigabit, that really gives great data and information for BTES ... and their advertising.”
“And for us, if they’re [website visitors] looking [for] more housing, we can really track that and see where we can move from there.”
The next phase of the campaign has already begun with Facebook ads. The campaign will end May 16.
Earlier this month, the council unanimously voted to hire the same agency to conduct a tourism marketing campaign upon the termination of an agreement with the Bristol Chamber of Commerce for those services.
The contracted services include ads on social media, programmatic audio, YouTube, Waze and print, totaling $48,330. The campaign will end at the conclusion of the fiscal year.
