Marketing agency reports positive regional campaign

Young and single city-dwellers in the Atlanta metro viewed 156 traditional TV commercials, primarily on MSNBC, Bravo, E!, Comedy Central and TruTV networks.

Fifteen commercials broadcast during programs such as college basketball accrued 161,800 impressions from audiences ages 21-49.

The council unanimously approved entering into a $78,700 contract with the agency during its Jan. 5 meeting. Both the city and Bristol Tennessee Essential Services agreed to share the rendered services cost, with BTES paying $29,700 and the city paying $49,000.

Another part of the campaign included the creation of a microsite, BristolIsReady.com, which provides information on living and working in the city.

Councilman Chad Keen asked Bolas if there was a way to identify which pages of the website were viewed and for how long. Bolas stated he would include that data in his next report.

“If there is a certain area of the website that folks are clicking on more, like the 10 gigabit, that really gives great data and information for BTES ... and their advertising.”

“And for us, if they’re [website visitors] looking [for] more housing, we can really track that and see where we can move from there.”