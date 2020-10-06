Marion welcomes newest food truck

MARION, Va. — Special treats from the East Coast and Mexico can be found at Marion’s newest food truck.
D’s Street Grubb, owned and operated by Danielle Johnson and Shawn Byrd, opened last week, offering Mexican street tacos and Philly cheese steaks.
Street tacos aren’t your typical tacos of meat, tomato, lettuce and cheese. Johnson said she did research to discover these authentic treats are made with round flour tortillas holding a mixture of meat (beef, chicken, et cetera …) with onions, cilantro, queso fresco cheese and a squeeze of lime.
Byrd has been to Philadelphia and knew what the original Philly cheese steaks taste like, according to Johnson. That is how they strive to fix them at D’s Street Grubb, with the right kind of cheese approved by a Philadelphia native who happened to stop by the food truck.
“People didn’t know what a street taco was,” Byrd said. “They knew a Philly cheese steak but not the authentic kind. The cheese makes a difference.”
Their meat comes from Laurel Springs Farm, and they purchase everything they can locally. Their logos and signs were made by Twelve45 Graphix of Atkins.
The Marion residents love their new adventure and thank fellow food truck operator Brad Mullins of Brad’s Tasty Dawgs for the inspiration.
“A huge thanks to Brad Mullins with Brad’s Tasty Dawgs for giving us the push to be here,” Johnson posted on Facebook. “You are truly a great friend and have been the inspirational center of our growing food truck family, in the coolest town in Virginia.”
Byrd was running a Sarah Lee bread route when they met Mullins. He needed top-quality hot dog buns and found them from Byrd. He and Johnson had also worked for many years at Food City. They were looking for something different, a career they could control. Mullins, said Johnson, encouraged them to try a food truck.
“I thought, this would be great,” said Johnson. “He (Mullins) seemed so happy. It seemed like such fun. Shawn said, ‘Let’s go for it.’”
“We wanted to be more independent, to control everything,” Byrd said. “Be our own bosses and make our own rules.”
They sold the bread route and bought the food truck and got started. Johnson said they wanted to offer something different that wasn’t already available. Street tacos and genuine Philly cheese steaks seemed the perfect choice, and the customers seem to agree.
“We’re getting lots of feedback on Facebook. Everybody seems to be enjoying it,” Johnson said.
Just the other day she posted, “Today was such a great day we sold out just as we [were] about to close. …Thank you all for coming out to support Shawn and I, it’s been amazing to meet so many different [people] and see what they like!”
D’s Street Grubb is on location behind the historic bridge off North Main Street next to the former Happy’s restaurant, Tuesday through Saturday, noon to 4 p.m. They offer the street tacos on Tuesday and Wednesday along with street corn, which is fire-roasted corn cut off the cob, with chips and salsa, and the Philly cheese steaks Thursday through Saturday, and drinks. Items can be dressed to order. They plan to expand with soups and sandwiches in the colder weather and be on-site as long as possible, weather permitting.
Byrd and Johnson said they like the location, which can be accessed either from the parking lot of the Marion pool or the parking lot on North Main, where customers can walk across the bridge.
Plans are to remove the gates on the bridge for easier pedestrian access, add lights and picnic tables and possibly have utilities by the town. For now, they are enjoying the weather and growing business.
They also enjoy having their three children — a 12-year-old boy and 7-year-old twins, a boy and a girl — at the food truck.
“I like it,” said Johnson. “Once the bridge is decorated and tables set up, it will be better. And when the pool opens next year, that will be nice.”
Food trucks are a growing segment of the economy and have gained popularity during the COVID-19 pandemic as traditional restaurants face restrictions. In August, the Marion Town Council OK’d plans for the food truck park.
Last week, officials and vendors celebrated the park’s opening with a ribbon-cutting. The park is using the dead end on the north side of the historic East Chilhowie Street Bridge, also known as King Bridge, as a designated food park.
All food trucks operating in Marion must have a Virginia Department of Health permit, certificate of liability insurance, a Marion business license and pay Marion’s meals tax, even if set up on private property. Customers who want to visit the “King Bridge Food Park” may use the town swimming pool parking lot.
The town is exploring converting the now closed East Chilhowie Street bridge into “a pedestrian crossing with enhancements such as lighting, decorative bollards, picnic tables and trash cans, et cetera … if there is sufficient use and demand.”
Built in 1885, the wrought-iron Pratt through-truss bridge has been said to be one of the oldest two-lane iron bridges in Virginia.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!