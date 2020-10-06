Marion welcomes newest food truck

“A huge thanks to Brad Mullins with Brad’s Tasty Dawgs for giving us the push to be here,” Johnson posted on Facebook. “You are truly a great friend and have been the inspirational center of our growing food truck family, in the coolest town in Virginia.”

Byrd was running a Sarah Lee bread route when they met Mullins. He needed top-quality hot dog buns and found them from Byrd. He and Johnson had also worked for many years at Food City. They were looking for something different, a career they could control. Mullins, said Johnson, encouraged them to try a food truck.

“I thought, this would be great,” said Johnson. “He (Mullins) seemed so happy. It seemed like such fun. Shawn said, ‘Let’s go for it.’”

“We wanted to be more independent, to control everything,” Byrd said. “Be our own bosses and make our own rules.”

They sold the bread route and bought the food truck and got started. Johnson said they wanted to offer something different that wasn’t already available. Street tacos and genuine Philly cheese steaks seemed the perfect choice, and the customers seem to agree.

“We’re getting lots of feedback on Facebook. Everybody seems to be enjoying it,” Johnson said.