Marion teen who led BLM protests puts spotlight on voting

Brown, who recounted having a cross burned in his yard following a June 13 protest, said, “I feel like it’s something they should want to do.”

Since the cross burning, Brown said, Marion has been under a microscope.

“We want them [leaders] to just step up,” he said, with Russell adding, “And be leaders.”

In her 44 years, Russell, who is white, said she has seen that people are either for racism or against it. She urges officials to “be a leader and set the precedent. Give that little bit of healing.”

She acknowledged that conversations about racism are uncomfortable, but said, “Sometimes, people have to experience discomfort to change.”

In addition to its work to encourage anti-racism, JEPC is also striving to help poorer members of the community. On several recent Saturdays, its members have been active in Marion, ready to provide food and toiletries to those in need and try to help with transportation issues and even undertake grocery shopping for those who can’t do it for themselves.

“It feels really good, giving back to the community,” said Brown, a Marion Senior High School student.