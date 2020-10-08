Marion teen who led BLM protests puts spotlight on voting

MARION — The young man who led two widely publicized Black Lives Matter protests in Marion, Virginia, is no longer focusing solely on his town. He wants to bring change throughout the region.
And according to Travon Brown, one of the best avenues to ensure change is through the ballot box. “Voting is your voice,” he said.
Helping people register to vote will be one of the top priorities of an event in Bristol, Virginia on Friday. Dubbed Party With a Purpose, Brown said, representatives of both the local Democratic and Republican committees have been invited to take part.
Brown, 17 and not yet eligible to vote, wants those who can to not just focus on the presidential race. The legislative branch, he said, makes the laws that affect everyone.
The event, which is set to run from 5-10 p.m., also features several speakers, including Brown; activist Dani Cook; Dr. Jackie Nophlin, pastor of Household of Faith Community Church in Bristol; and Mark Canty, owner of Eatz restaurant in Bristol.
Party With a Purpose, which is free, will also feature live bands, including Two Face Bones and Mohawk Gorillas.
Justice Equality Peace and Change (JEPC) is taking a lead role in organizing the event. Brown and some of his supporters formed JEPC following the Marion protests held over the summer.
Its website, www.jepcmarionva.org, says JEPC is “firmly rooted in deliberate change ensuring African-Americans, people of color, women, children, as well as all minorities and oppressed groups have genuine equality, justice and peace. JEPC pursues and promotes social and criminal justice reform, including broad spectrum education in black and minority contributions to American history as part of a standard, nationwide curriculum. We seek to educate communities of dire issues and plausible solutions. We are committed to peaceful demonstrations, leading to legislative reform demanded to dismantle racism of all forms in existing power structures.”
Brown, the organization’s chairman, said, JEPC is working to become an IRS-recognized non-profit. Its board includes Brown, Vice Chairwoman Misty Russell of Bristol, Melissa Green of Richlands, and Sabrina Meadows and Claud Perkins, of Marion.
While JEPC launched its work in Marion, Russell said, it’s already extended its activism to Tazewell, Abingdon and now Bristol.
Russell said the work to dismantle racism shouldn’t be isolated to one community.
Still, JEPC’s work with Marion hasn’t stopped.
Currently, she and Brown said, they and Marion attorney Herb Clay are working with members of the Marion Town Council to adopt a declaration acknowledging and condemning racism and moving the community toward unity.
Brown, who recounted having a cross burned in his yard following a June 13 protest, said, “I feel like it’s something they should want to do.”
Since the cross burning, Brown said, Marion has been under a microscope.
“We want them [leaders] to just step up,” he said, with Russell adding, “And be leaders.”
In her 44 years, Russell, who is white, said she has seen that people are either for racism or against it. She urges officials to “be a leader and set the precedent. Give that little bit of healing.”
She acknowledged that conversations about racism are uncomfortable, but said, “Sometimes, people have to experience discomfort to change.”
In addition to its work to encourage anti-racism, JEPC is also striving to help poorer members of the community. On several recent Saturdays, its members have been active in Marion, ready to provide food and toiletries to those in need and try to help with transportation issues and even undertake grocery shopping for those who can’t do it for themselves.
“It feels really good, giving back to the community,” said Brown, a Marion Senior High School student.
Russell said JEPC is also trying to network with other community organizations so that if they can’t help someone, they can direct them to an organization that may be able to.
“We’re working together,” said Brown. “We’re trying to better our town for everyone.”
For this Friday in Bristol, Brown said, “We’re coming to do good. … We want to spread love.”
