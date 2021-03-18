Marion police, fire crews respond to report of 'shots fired', structure fire

Smyth County News & Messenger
Marion authorities are investigating following an early morning house fire and reports of possible shots being fired.
According to a release, Marion Police and Marion Fire/EMS were called to the residence in the 200 block of North Chestnut Street around 2:30 this morning after they received a report of the structure fire, followed by reports of a possible fight and shots being fired.
When crews arrived, the residence was fully involved in flames, according to the release. They were still working to extinguish the fire around 5 this morning.
The Marion Police Department requested assistance from the Virginia State Police in the investigation.
