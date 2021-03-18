 Skip to main content
Marion police, fire crews find body in a house that burned
Marion police, fire crews find body in a house that burned

A body has been found inside a house that burned early this morning in Marion, Virginia.

Crews went to the 200 block of North Chestnut around 2:45 a.m., after Smyth County 911 Dispatch received a call of reported “shots fired” and a structure fire at the address, according to Kenneth Wm. Heath, public information officer for the Town of Marion. 

Upon arrival, first responders found the brick residence fully involved in fire. Police secured the scene and firefighters battled the blaze into the morning, according to Heath.

Officers found the remains of person and a dog inside the house.  The cause of death and the cause of the fire remain under investigation.  Smyth County sheriff’s deputies and Virginia State Police have joined Marion Police officers on scene as the investigation continues. 

