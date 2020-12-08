Marion native Tripp lands biggest jet ever at Mountain Empire Airport

Terry Tripp grew up in Marion and learned to fly at Mountain Empire Airport. This past week, he was finally able to return to that same airport in the biggest jet ever to land there.

Tripp said he lived in Marion from age 2 and graduated from Marion Senior High School in 1975. He developed an interest in radio-controlled airplanes and flying and began taking lessons from John Greear at Mountain Empire Airport.

Tripp flew his first solo flight in 1982 and this year he marked 25 years with his current employer, NetJets, Inc., returning to Marion for the first time piloting a jet. He lives in Canton, Ga., with his wife, Marsha, a nurse, and their two children, Davis, 17, and Lauren, 15.

“This is the first time I’ve been able to get in here,” Tripp said on Sunday after landing a Bombadier Global 5000. It seats 13 and there were two pilots for the flight, the captain and first officer, and a flight attendant. The jet has a 12-hour range of 5,000 nautical miles and can climb to an altitude of 51,000 feet. It is 96 feet long with a 94-foot wingspan.

Tripp said he worked as a Pepsi route salesman while he took flying lessons. He flew for American Eagle in 1989 and U.S. Air Express, and did aerial photography out of Toledo, Ohio.