Marion motorcyclist killed in crash with pickup truck
CHILHOWIE, Va. — A motorcyclist was killed Sunday evening after crashing into a pickup truck in Smyth County, according to the Virginia State Police.

At 5:46 p.m. Sunday, the VSP responded to the crash in the 200 block of Shawnee Trail Road. Randy L. Trail, 52, was driving his 2001 Harley-Davidson FXS motorcycle when he crossed into the path of an oncoming 2018 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck driven by Aaron R. Dunford, 24, the news release states.

Trail, of Marion, was wearing a helmet but died at the scene, the VSP said. Dunford, of Chilhowie, was not injured, the release states.

According to VSP, the crash is still under investigation.

