Marion man sentenced on child porn charges

crime
MATTHEW CAVANAUGH

ABINGDON, Va. – Prosecutors said a Marion, Virginia, man who used the online messaging application KIK to distribute child sex abuse materials was sentenced to 87 months in prison Thursday.

Travis Shane Smith, 38, pleaded guilty in September 2021 to one count of knowingly distributing visual depictions of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct, according to a news release from the U.S. attorney’s office.

Prosecutors said Smith identified as being a member of a known child pornography online chat room by an undercover law enforcement officer working in Wisconsin, the release states. While on KIK’s chatroom board, Smith posted multiple graphic videos of preteen children engaged in sexually explicit conduct, the release states.​

