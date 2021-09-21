 Skip to main content
Marion man pleads guilty to distributing child porn
Marion man pleads guilty to distributing child porn

Travis Shane Smith

ABINGDON, Va. – A Marion man pled guilty last week to using an online messaging service to distribute child pornography.

Travis Shane Smith, 38, was identified by an undercover law enforcement officer working out of Wisconsin between May 4, 2020 and June 3, 2020, as being a member of a known child pornography online chat room, according to a press release from the Western District United States Attorney’s Office.

Smith allegedly distributed four videos of prepubescent females engaged in sexually explicit conduct, including two videos of adult males having sex with prepubescent females.

“Distributing videos depicting the sexual abuse of children perpetuates their trauma and abuse, and simply will not be tolerated,” Acting U.S. Attorney Daniel P. Bubar said Monday. “It remains a top priority of our office to investigate and prosecute those who seek to victimize children. We appreciate the good work of our federal, state and local partners, who brought Smith to justice.”

Smith pleaded guilty to one count of knowingly distributing one or more visual depictions of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct. He is scheduled to be sentenced on December 15 and faces a mandatory minimum sentenced of five years in prison.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation, Virginia State Police, Smyth County Sheriff’s Office, and Marion Police Department are investigating the case.

