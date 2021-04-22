Marion man pleads guilty to burning cross in neighbor's yard

ABINGDON, Va. — A Marion, Virginia man has pleaded guilty to burning a cross in a Black neighbor's yard last year, according to the U.S. attorney's office.

James Brown, 41, pleaded guilty to using force or the threat of fource to interfere with federally protected housing rights based on the race of color of the victims. Brown burned a cross on the front yard of his neighbor's home on June 14, 2020. One of the family members had organized a civil rights protest the day before in Marion.

Brown admitted to burning the cross to two witnesses and also was known to use racial epithets when referring to the African-American family, prosecutors said.

“Acts of hatred, intimidation and the threat of force, carried out by the racially motivated cross burning in this case, illegally interfered with their federally protected housing rights,” Acting U.S. Attorney Daniel Bubar said. “This illegal, divisive behavior destroys communities and will not be tolerated. I’m proud of the work of the FBI and our state partners, who brought James Brown to justice.”

“There is absolutely no room for racial intimidation or injustice occurring in our communities,” Stanley M. Meador, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s Richmond Division said today. “FBI Richmond is steadfast in our commitment of protecting residents of the Commonwealth, regardless of race or ethnicity; and will continue to work with our investigative and prosecutorial partners to hold accountable the offenders who attempt to fracture our communities.”

