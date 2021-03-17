Marion man cares for hundreds of sick, injured and orphaned animals each year

It’s nearly a full-time job for the rehabilitator, but his greatest rewards are seeing a bird take flight after being released into the wild, watching an opossum scamper through the woods for a place to hide, or a tur-tle swimming off into a stream.

“My goal is to give these animals another day to live and enjoy the life they were meant to have,” said Handy, who spends hours each day nurturing wildlife, wrapping fractures, cleaning injuries or administer-ing medication prescribed by a vet.

Sometimes that means tube feeding baby animals around the clock and monitoring conditions throughout the day. The spring season is particularly busy for him. It’s not unusual for him to care for 30 baby opos-sums at one time, along with an array of other orphaned species.

Cages, crates and perches are scattered throughout his wildlife facility, where he cares for each animal’s needs.

“I have a 16x16-foot aviary where raptors can fly and regain their strength, along with a wide variety of housing, such as aquariums, homemade housing and kennels, depending on the species, age, and individual need,” he said.

Other than donations, there’s no paycheck attached to his work.