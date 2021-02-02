 Skip to main content
Marion home owner sets house on fire with torch
Marion home owner sets house on fire with torch

MARION, Va. - A homeowner attempting to thaw frozen pipes with a propane torch caused a house fire in Marion, Virginia, on Saturday night.

Just after 6 p.m. on Saturday, Marion Fire/EMS responded to a structure fire on the 2700 block of Highway Sixteen, police said.

Upon arrival, crews found heavy smoke and flames showing and requested additional response from Station 5/Sugar Grove, police said.

Crews quickly knocked down the blaze and stayed on scene to provide overhaul operations until 9 p.m., police said.

The homeowner was offered assistance through the local chapter of the American Red Cross.

