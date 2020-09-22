Marion crews discover water leak costing town millions of gallons

MARION, Va. — For about eight years, Marion crews have been hunting for elusive water leaks. This summer, as town officials could only determine where less than half of its water was going, the search picked up intensity.
Crews have searched the town’s 90 miles of water lines, section by section, zone by zone, even in the wee hours of the morning, looking for odd readings that might indicate a leak.
A few weeks ago, they struck gold — well, necessary-for-life liquid gold. They found a leak that Town Manager Bill Rush called “a monster.” It amounted to 4 million gallons of water a month.
Rush explained that this region’s limestone geology creates many underground caverns and the like that can hold water without the leak ever breaking through the ground’s surface. Many such leaks aren’t found unless something interrupts the water’s flow.
In this case, Rush said, the leaking water made its way to a road culvert and then into Hungry Mother Lake, never breaking through the surface.
That leak, combined with another significant one occurring at a cross connection, are being addressed and together will save about 180 gallons of water per minute.
To address the water and sewer system’s issues townwide, in 2016 Marion launched its Comprehensive Infrastructure Replacement Program to improve the dependability and efficiency of Marion’s water and sewer system and decrease water losses by replacing the entire underground utility system, one phase at a time, over 15 years.
CIRP has helped the town find or prevent numerous smaller leaks.
Last week, the Town Council held a public hearing on funding for the fifth phase of its water system work.
Through a series of grants, loans and rate increases, the town is paying off the debt continually. In five years, Rush said, the first loans will be repaid in full. Around year 10, he anticipates that the program will be self-funding.
The council OK’d proceeding with pursuing the funding. The work is expected to begin in the spring.
