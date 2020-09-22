Marion crews discover water leak costing town millions of gallons

MARION, Va. — For about eight years, Marion crews have been hunting for elusive water leaks. This summer, as town officials could only determine where less than half of its water was going, the search picked up intensity.

Crews have searched the town’s 90 miles of water lines, section by section, zone by zone, even in the wee hours of the morning, looking for odd readings that might indicate a leak.

A few weeks ago, they struck gold — well, necessary-for-life liquid gold. They found a leak that Town Manager Bill Rush called “a monster.” It amounted to 4 million gallons of water a month.

Rush explained that this region’s limestone geology creates many underground caverns and the like that can hold water without the leak ever breaking through the ground’s surface. Many such leaks aren’t found unless something interrupts the water’s flow.

In this case, Rush said, the leaking water made its way to a road culvert and then into Hungry Mother Lake, never breaking through the surface.

That leak, combined with another significant one occurring at a cross connection, are being addressed and together will save about 180 gallons of water per minute.