Many Halloween activities canceled or altered this year

Jon Luttrell, director of community relations for Bristol, Tennessee, said the annual Pumpkin Palooza the city holds in partnership with Believe in Bristol, was canceled due to the large crowds it normally draws.

Though regular trick-or-treating is discouraged, it isn’t forbidden. Ratcliff said anyone who goes should follow the CDC’s COVID-19 guidelines as well as normal Halloween safety guidelines: wear bright clothing at night; don’t allow young children to go out by themselves; don’t wear masks that obscure vision; and be aware of vehicles.

Some family-friendly Halloween events will still be held, including several drive-thru trunk or treat events.

Mandy Pottorf, the director of advancement for Tennessee Avenue Christian Academy, said that the annual Tennessee Avenue Baptist Church Trunk or Treat will be held as an outdoor event Saturday afternoon with five food trucks, a bicycle raffle and candy giveaways.

“We’re doing everything we can to make sure social distancing will be in play, but beyond that we’re trying to keep it as normal as possible,” Pottorf said.