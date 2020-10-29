Many Halloween activities canceled or altered this year

BRISTOL, Tenn. — The spookiest night of the year is a mere two days away, but with a deadly pandemic resurging across Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia, many Halloween events have been canceled or are being held differently this year.
Guidance issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Mount Rogers Health District and officials from both Bristols advises that COVID-19 be taken into account when Halloween activities are planned.
“We are asking that all of our families, neighborhoods and community organizations identify safe alternatives to traditional Halloween trick-or-treating this year to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in Bristol,” Bristol Virginia City Manager Eads said in a news release.
The Mount Rogers Health District advised that many popular Halloween pastimes such as traditional door to door trick-or-treating, trunk or treating with cars lined up closely in parking lots, big costume parties and indoor haunted houses put participants at high risk of spreading or contracting COVID-19 and should be avoided.
As a result, some events won’t happen this year, including the trunk or treat events held each year by the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office and Bristol Virginia Police Department. The events are offered as a safe alternative to traditional trick-or-treating.
Bristol Virginia Police Capt. Maynard Ratcliff said the event isn’t being held this year because of COVID-19 and the recent death of Nicole Slagle, the department’s crime prevention specialist for the department, who organized the event.
Jon Luttrell, director of community relations for Bristol, Tennessee, said the annual Pumpkin Palooza the city holds in partnership with Believe in Bristol, was canceled due to the large crowds it normally draws.
Though regular trick-or-treating is discouraged, it isn’t forbidden. Ratcliff said anyone who goes should follow the CDC’s COVID-19 guidelines as well as normal Halloween safety guidelines: wear bright clothing at night; don’t allow young children to go out by themselves; don’t wear masks that obscure vision; and be aware of vehicles.
Some family-friendly Halloween events will still be held, including several drive-thru trunk or treat events.
Mandy Pottorf, the director of advancement for Tennessee Avenue Christian Academy, said that the annual Tennessee Avenue Baptist Church Trunk or Treat will be held as an outdoor event Saturday afternoon with five food trucks, a bicycle raffle and candy giveaways.
“We’re doing everything we can to make sure social distancing will be in play, but beyond that we’re trying to keep it as normal as possible,” Pottorf said.
Due to the nature of the virus, some new events tailored to create social distancing will debut this year too. The first Abingdon Main Street Scavenger Hunt will be held Saturday afternoon throughout downtown Abingdon. Nicole Childress, director of Abingdon Main Street, said those involved came up with the idea because they wanted to do something that was safe for families. She said the scavenger hunt will keep people spread out.
“We felt we wanted to do something to encourage people to walk around downtown, get fresh air and check out new business that opened this year, but also keep it safe for everyone,” Childress said.
Bristol Herald Courier readers who responded to a question about their plans for Halloween on the newspaper’s Facebook page, gave a mix of responses.
Mazie Reed said her family will celebrate safely at home.
“We are doing a treasure hunt with our boys,” Reed said. “We are making a map they must follow to find all the booty.”
Cassie Blevins commented: “I’m just taking my kids thru the local drive thru places that people are setting up to hand the candy to the kids, then going home.”
Others like Lare Hilliard said they aren’t changing their plans.
“We will not live in fear,” Hilliard said.
lgreiss@bristolnews.com | 276-645-2512 | Twitter: @Leif_Greiss
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.