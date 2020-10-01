Many deaths linked to outbreaks at local long-term care centers

COVID-19 outbreaks at long-term care centers are partially responsible for sharp increases in local deaths over the past two months, health officials said Wednesday.
Since August, COVID-19 has claimed almost 120 patients at Ballad Health System hospitals, or about 80% of the 148 patients who died at Ballad facilities since the pandemic began. System officials discussed that during Ballad’s weekly media briefing.
A total of 290 people have died of COVID-19 across 10 East Tennessee counties and 10 Southwest Virginia counties and two cities since the pandemic began in March —including 47 during the past seven days.
“Our deaths really have been in the elderly population; that’s typically what we see,” Jamie Swift, Ballad’s chief infection prevention officer, said in response to a reporter’s question. “We’ve seen several long-term care [facility] outbreaks that have contributed. We also have seen, as there is more community spread, we have admissions with people with underlying health conditions that are at greater risk — all of that combined.
“You don’t necessarily see that when you have sporadic spread like we did at the beginning of the pandemic. We are in full community spread, there is still a lot of virus in the area, more and more people are exposed, and that’s when you start seeing those admissions and those deaths,” Swift said.
COVID-19 Cases from Sept. 17-30
|Region
|Sept. 17 (Cases)
|Sept. 30 (Cases)
|Difference
|Average per Day
|Deaths
|Southwest Va.
|2,800
|3,325
|525
|37.5
|80
|Bristol
|171
|187
|16
|1.14
|5
|Buchanan
|113
|157
|44
|3.14
|2
|Dickenson
|81
|102
|21
|1.5
|1
|Lee
|254
|280
|26
|1.85
|7
|Norton
|33
|34
|1
|0.07
|0
|Russell
|228
|275
|47
|3.35
|5
|Scott
|177
|191
|14
|1
|4
|Smyth
|409
|515
|106
|7.57
|20
|Tazewell
|238
|321
|83
|5.92
|2
|Washington
|499
|593
|94
|6.71
|21
|Wise
|385
|425
|40
|2.85
|9
|Wythe
|212
|245
|33
|2.35
|4
|East Tenn.
|10,418
|11.762
|1,344
|96
|210
|Carter
|1,084
|1,199
|115
|8.21
|28
|Cocke
|720
|759
|39
|2.78
|10
|Greene
|1,037
|1,185
|148
|10.5
|46
|Hamblen
|1,798
|1,965
|167
|11.9
|28
|Hancock
|105
|109
|4
|0.28
|3
|Hawkins
|731
|843
|112
|8
|20
|Johnson
|620
|752
|132
|9.42
|3
|Sullivan
|1,991
|2,265
|274
|19.5
|33
|Unicoi
|264
|292
|28
|2
|1
|Washington
|2,068
|2,393
|325
|23.2
|38
The average age of all patients who died at Ballad facilities is 76, Chief Operating Officer Eric Deaton said.
“We have had deaths ranging in age from 44 to 100 years old, so there is a pretty broad range there,” Deaton said.
About 15% of Ballad’s current admissions are patients from long-term care facilities.
“Obviously, they’re the most susceptible patients out there, so when they get sick with COVID, oftentimes they’re hospitalized,” Deaton said.
An early September COVID outbreak at Accordius Health Care in Abingdon resulted in 69 cases and six deaths, according to the Virginia Department of Health’s website. Thirteen people — including nine in the past week — died following a COVID outbreak first reported Aug. 30 at Valley Health Care in Smyth County, where 153 contracted the virus.
Another 83 cases, but no deaths, were reported since Aug. 4 at Rehab Center and Memory Care of Bristol, according to the state website.
“When we see a rise in COVID-19 cases in the community and sustained widespread community transmission, we have more risk of cases in long-term care facilities,” according to Dr. Karen Shelton, director of the Mount Rogers Health District. “Unfortunately, when COVID-19 gets into a long-term care facility, it can spread undetected — many employees and residents will not have symptoms. We also know that, with those who are medically vulnerable and also with elderly persons, we will have worse outcomes. For this reason, when there is an outbreak in a nursing home, there will be poor outcomes.”
There was an increase in new cases in Southwest Virginia, with 525 new cases diagnosed during the past 14 days compared to 460 during the previous two-week period. There were 106 new cases in Smyth County compared to one new case in Norton. Testing positivity rates rose slightly across the region during the past seven days, reaching 8.5% in the Cumberland Plateau Health District, 4.3% in the LENOWISCO District and 5.4% at Mount Rogers.
More than 1,300 new cases were reported across 10 Northeast Tennessee counties during the past 14 days, an average of 96 per day. Washington County added 325 new cases, while Sullivan added 274 new cases since Sept. 17 and Johnson added 132.
Tennessee reports 1,017 active cases across the 10 counties, while more than 10,500 people have recovered. More than 18% of tests administered in Johnson County were positive during the past seven days, which is more than double the rates in Sullivan (7.8%) and Washington (7.5%) counties, respectively.
dmcgee@bristolnews.com | 276-645-2532 | Twitter: @DMcGeeBHC | Facebook.com/david.mcgee.127
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.