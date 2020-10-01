Many deaths linked to outbreaks at local long-term care centers

The average age of all patients who died at Ballad facilities is 76, Chief Operating Officer Eric Deaton said.

“We have had deaths ranging in age from 44 to 100 years old, so there is a pretty broad range there,” Deaton said.

About 15% of Ballad’s current admissions are patients from long-term care facilities.

“Obviously, they’re the most susceptible patients out there, so when they get sick with COVID, oftentimes they’re hospitalized,” Deaton said.

An early September COVID outbreak at Accordius Health Care in Abingdon resulted in 69 cases and six deaths, according to the Virginia Department of Health’s website. Thirteen people — including nine in the past week — died following a COVID outbreak first reported Aug. 30 at Valley Health Care in Smyth County, where 153 contracted the virus.

Another 83 cases, but no deaths, were reported since Aug. 4 at Rehab Center and Memory Care of Bristol, according to the state website.