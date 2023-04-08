BRISTOL, Va. — Electro-Mechanical LLC is expanding its presence in Bristol and Mexico to improve efficiencies and to support the launch of new products.

Early steps for this expansion include relocating its Mexico-based manufacturing arm, MAFESA, to a new, larger site, according to a written statement on the company’s website.

The new 106,000 square-foot facility will provide MAFESA with additional square footage for manufacturing and distribution space for low and medium-voltage transformers.

In addition, that expansion will provide Federal Pacific, a division of Electro-Mechanical, with additional manufacturing space to improve production capabilities in Bristol, Virginia. These changes will allow Electro-Mechanical to increase capacity to meet growing demand for pad-mounted switchgear and introduce innovative, smart technology for the renewable energy market.

“Electro-Mechanical continues to see record levels of demand across all our product lines. Increases are being seen in low and medium-voltage transformers, as well as in pad-mounted switchgear,” said COO Mike Stollings. “Beyond the growth in our Mexico facility, this move paves the way for significant production expansion and hiring at our Bristol facilities.”

Electro-Mechanical LLC is headquartered and has operated in Bristol, Virginia for 65 years. It employs about 500 in the U.S., with an international staff of 130.