Man's family files suit against Bristol officer who fatally shot him

The ex-wife of a man shot and killed by a Bristol, Virginia police officer who was charged with murder last week is suing the officer in federal court.
Johnathan R. Brown, 31, of Piney Flats, Tennessee, has already been indicted by a grand jury on charges of murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and shooting into an occupied vehicle.
On Wednesday, attorney Timothy Hudson filed a suit in U.S. District Court in Abingdon on behalf of Ashley Brooke Kohler, administrator of the estate of Jonathen Blake Kohler, who died March 30. The suit asks a jury to determine a monetary amount to be awarded to the estate for the benefit of Kohler's two children.
The Kohlers are divorced, according to Hudson.
Shortly before 4:30 a.m. March 30, the Bristol Virginia Police Department received a 911 call reporting shots fired from a person staying at the Rodeway Inn on Euclid Avenue near Gate City Highway. When officers arrived, they encountered Kohler, who was seated in the driver’s seat of a red 1994 Ford Mustang, according to a statement released by the Virginia State Police.
“As officers were verbally engaged with Kohler, he backed up and then drove forward in an attempt to exit the parking lot, at which point one of the officers fired at Kohler’s vehicle,” the VSP said in the statement.
Investigators have declined to say why Kohler was at the motel or what led up to the shooting.
While working as a responding officer, "Brown discharged his service firearm and shot and killed Mr. Kohler without legal justification or excuse," the lawsuit states.
The suit claims Kohler was deprived of his Fourth and Fourteenth Amendment rights. The Fourth Amendment protects people from searches and seizures by the government, and the Fourteenth Amendment promotes due process of law.
Kohler suffered compensatory and special damages under federal law, the suit states. As a direct result of "these wrongful acts and omissions," Virginia code provides for the award of damages to the estate.
The suit gives the jury the job of determining damages, which it says include sorrow, mental anguish, solace, loss of income, hospitalization, funeral expenses and punitive damages.
Brown remains out on bail pending a January 2022 jury trial on the murder charge, according to the Bristol Circuit Court. Roanoke Commonwealth's Attorney Donald Caldwell is the special prosecutor in the case.
City Manager Randall Eads said Thursday that an internal affairs investigation that began once the indictment was handed up has not yet been completed.
Brown, who was hired by the city in July 2017, remains suspended without pay.