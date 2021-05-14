Man's family files suit against Bristol officer who fatally shot him

The ex-wife of a man shot and killed by a Bristol, Virginia police officer who was charged with murder last week is suing the officer in federal court.

Johnathan R. Brown, 31, of Piney Flats, Tennessee, has already been indicted by a grand jury on charges of murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and shooting into an occupied vehicle.

On Wednesday, attorney Timothy Hudson filed a suit in U.S. District Court in Abingdon on behalf of Ashley Brooke Kohler, administrator of the estate of Jonathen Blake Kohler, who died March 30. The suit asks a jury to determine a monetary amount to be awarded to the estate for the benefit of Kohler's two children.

The Kohlers are divorced, according to Hudson.

Shortly before 4:30 a.m. March 30, the Bristol Virginia Police Department received a 911 call reporting shots fired from a person staying at the Rodeway Inn on Euclid Avenue near Gate City Highway. When officers arrived, they encountered Kohler, who was seated in the driver’s seat of a red 1994 Ford Mustang, according to a statement released by the Virginia State Police.