Man wanted in Virginia for forcible rape of minor arrested in Oklahoma
Man wanted in Virginia for forcible rape of minor arrested in Oklahoma

Minor rape suspect-Alan Santos (mug)

Alan Santos, who is wanted in Washington County, Virginia, on rape charges, was arrested in Oklahoma on Thursday by the U.S. Marshal's Service.

TULSA, Okla. — A Honduran man who is wanted in Washington County, Virginia, for the forcible rape of a minor was arrested Thursday in Oklahoma by the U.S. Marshals Service, a news release by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office states.

Alan Santos was charged on July 20, 2018, with one count of felony forcible rape in Washington County, but fled the county just prior, the release states. The WCSO and the U.S. Marshal’s Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force made attempts to apprehend Santos but the release states Santos’s status as a Honduran citizen, as well as the fact that he possessed and used multiple fake IDs.

However, in late September new information was uncovered that showed Santos was living in the Tulsa, Oklahoma, area. On Oct. 22 U.S. Marshals from the Northern District of Oklahoma and Eastern District of Oklahoma located and arrested Santos on the outstanding charges he had in Washington County.

The release states Santos is currently awaiting extradition back to Virginia.

