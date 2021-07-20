Man taken into custody this afternoon in Bristol, Tennessee neighborhood

UPDATE: At about 1:10 p.m., police moved in to what appeared to be a house and took a man into custody.

The house is near Fairmount Presbyterian Church.

An ambulance appears to be treating the man in custody.

Police have still released no information.

............................................................................................................

BRISTOL, Tenn. -- There is a heavy police presence this afternoon in the area of Hazelwood Avenue off Virginia Avenue, Carolina Avenue and Maryland Avenue in Bristol, Tennessee.

A number of police cruisers and officers, some with guns drawn, can be seen in the neighborhood.

Many of the side streets have been blocked off to traffic.

No information has been released by the city's Police Department about what is happening there.

Check back for updates to this story.